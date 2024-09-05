Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 1,857,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

