Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Guardion Health Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Guardion Health Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is -124.38%.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

