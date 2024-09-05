Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.30

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 231941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,096.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

