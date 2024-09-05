Gries Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 29.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 56.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

