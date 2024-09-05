Gries Financial LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,536,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.48 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

