Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Purchases £1,527.75 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson acquired 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($44.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,527.75 ($2,008.88).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.48) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 327.50 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.40 ($6.01). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 365.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.57).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

