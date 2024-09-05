Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.73

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.09, with a volume of 2685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.17.

Goldmoney Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. Goldmoney had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of C$27.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goldmoney

About Goldmoney

In other Goldmoney news, Director Roy Sebag purchased 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.09 per share, with a total value of C$80,920.00. Insiders bought 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.