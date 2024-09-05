Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EFAS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.