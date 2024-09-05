Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.