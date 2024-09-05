Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,089. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.54. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.4429134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

