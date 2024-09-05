GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday.

GH Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 13,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.86. GH Research has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in GH Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GH Research by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

