GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.35

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €20.35 ($22.61) and last traded at €20.35 ($22.61), with a volume of 24218 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.90 ($23.22).

GFT Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $535.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.20 and its 200 day moving average is €26.42.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

