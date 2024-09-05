Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 192825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Garibaldi Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

