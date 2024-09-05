FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 7.1%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 369,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,185,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIP. BTIG Research raised their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 49.85%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,418,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,103,791.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,681,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,035,000 after buying an additional 420,019 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 26.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 618,625 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,023 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Infrastructure



FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

