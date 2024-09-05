Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 273,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,962,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Frontier Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Frontier Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Frontier Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Frontier Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

