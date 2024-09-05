Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.39

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 11468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,635,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,188,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,667,000 after buying an additional 759,749 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.