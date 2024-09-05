Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,140. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.