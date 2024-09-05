Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.32. 869,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

