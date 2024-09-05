Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 18,950 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,137 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.3% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in HP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 16,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 126,660 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in HP by 11.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.8 %

HPQ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 579,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

