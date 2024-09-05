Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,190,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,056. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $301.25 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

