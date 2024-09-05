Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after buying an additional 1,913,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,902,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 153,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

