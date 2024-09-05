Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.41. 129,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,052,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 11,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 375,700 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 305.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 124,704 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.