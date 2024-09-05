FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.2 %

FORM stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

