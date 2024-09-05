Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.99. 11,868,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 54,194,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,459,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.