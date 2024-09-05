Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.90. 15,107,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 54,134,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.