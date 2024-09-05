FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Announces $0.99 Quarterly Dividend

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

FNB Bancorp Stock Performance

OTC:FBIP remained flat at $60.52 on Wednesday. FNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

About FNB Bancorp

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

