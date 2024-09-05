Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 8,629 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flywire Stock Up 0.9 %

FLYW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 676,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

