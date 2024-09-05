Flare Tops One Day Volume of $7.44 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Flare has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $686.61 million and $7.44 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,512,851,521 coins and its circulating supply is 46,420,465,312 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,506,090,703.96423 with 46,419,655,137.94723 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01487274 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,394,447.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

