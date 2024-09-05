First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.14

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 87,381 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 370,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

