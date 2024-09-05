First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Down 25%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.61 ($0.17). Approximately 281,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 55,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.80 ($0.22).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.72. The company has a market capitalization of £20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

