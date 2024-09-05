First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 2.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $214,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.26. 542,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

