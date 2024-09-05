First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.34. The stock had a trading volume of 508,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.