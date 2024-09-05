First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,900 shares of company stock worth $788,605,032. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of LLY stock traded down $30.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $916.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $870.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.