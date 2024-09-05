First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,369 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

