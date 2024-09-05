First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 554,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,796. First Busey has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 257.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Busey by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in First Busey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

