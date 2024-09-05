FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 8.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $236,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

UPS opened at $128.92 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $164.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

