FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,671 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

