FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.3% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 61.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 31,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

