Financial Analysis: Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) vs. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51% Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Bureau Veritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $10.95 billion 1.85 $605.71 million $4.60 34.09 Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

This is a summary of current ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and Bureau Veritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 7 0 2.60 Bureau Veritas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $156.56, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Bureau Veritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Bureau Veritas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.