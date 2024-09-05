Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180.33 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $180.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00038125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

