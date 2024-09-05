Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $28,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,245.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Ryan Schaffer sold 75,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Ryan Schaffer sold 2,443 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $3,273.62.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 396,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,375. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $53,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

