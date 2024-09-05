Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Amal M. Johnson Sells 2,453 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Essex Property Trust Price Performance
ESS stock opened at $301.63 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.86 and its 200-day moving average is $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESS
Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essex Property Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.