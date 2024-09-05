Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) rose 18.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 111,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 69,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.43.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

