Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Eliecer Viamontes Sells 5,166 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.53. 1,228,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,270. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.73.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $127,675,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.