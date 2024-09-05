Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 1.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 2,896,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,413,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

