Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Down 6%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 150,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 426,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,444 shares of company stock valued at $387,536. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 81,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 420,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

