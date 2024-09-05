Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$976.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.73. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.73 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.273183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

