Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 7.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 1,467,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,392,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $737.60 million, a PE ratio of -148.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

