Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

EXK stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $694.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

