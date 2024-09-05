Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,794,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,676,517 shares.The stock last traded at $27.46 and had previously closed at $27.48.

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

