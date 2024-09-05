Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 143,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 74,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

